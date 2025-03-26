ESPN broadcaster offers optimism about baseball's future on the network
Ever since ESPN opted out of its contract with MLB — a rights portfolio that included the Home Run Derby, wild card round, and Sunday Night Baseball — speculation has swirled around which rival networks might scoop up each live event in 2026.
Count one prominent name in the industry among those who believe ESPN will retain live baseball in some form beyond this season.
“There are very smart people that are trying to figure out ways to move forward with Major League Baseball,” Karl Ravech, the play-by-play announcer for Sunday Night Baseball, said on a season preview press call Wednesday. “That’s way above my pay grade to negotiate that, but I’m very optimistic about ESPN and Major League Baseball’s future.
“Who else provides any more coverage of baseball — with the exception of MLB Network — than ESPN does?” Ravech continued. “I’m just optimistic because of the platform that ESPN is and will be ‘Flagship.’
ESPN is in the process of launching a direct-to-consumer streaming app. Its name, release date, and price point have yet to be revealed, but industry anticipation around the so-called "flagship" app is high.
"When you think about the entities that are [going to be] on that ‘Flagship’ … I don’t want to say it requires [baseball]," Ravech said, "but my goodness, if you’re a sports fan, you’re going to want to have [it].”
ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro recently told The Athletic that if Major League Baseball is "interested in re-engaging with us when the time is right, we’ll be ready to have that conversation. We do have this entire season. So there is time."
NBC Sports is among the rival broadcasters "kicking the tires" on paying for an MLB package after the 2025 season.
