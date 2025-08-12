ESPN, Fox One bundle up in rare collaboration between cable rivals
In 2024, ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery announced they were packaging their streaming services in one direct-to-consumer bundle. The project, eventually named "Venu," never went to market.
Cable providers argued the bundled service would violate antitrust law. So did Fubo, which only dropped its lawsuit when Disney bought the streaming service in January. Venu was dissolved. The so-called "skinny bundle" was dead. Or so it seemed.
Monday, ESPN and Fox announced an agreement that will give consumers the opportunity to purchase their two services — Fox One and the ESPN flagship app — bundled together. The bundle will be available Oct. 2 for $39.99 per month.
“Working with FOX One on this bundle offer allows us to bring ESPN’s world-class sports content to even more fans in a seamless and innovative way,” Sean Breen, EVP, Disney Platform Distribution, said in a release. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering premium experiences across platforms and meeting consumers where they are – anytime, anywhere.”
“Announcing ESPN as our first bundle partner is evidence of our desire to deliver the best possible value and viewing experience to our shared customers,” Tony Billetter, SVP, Strategy and Business Development, FOX Direct to Consumer said. “Viewers will have access to an incredible portfolio of content through this bundle, including NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, College Football and Basketball, NASCAR, INDYCAR, UFC, as well as the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and more as we continue to look for opportunities to streamline the user experience, especially for the ultimate sports fan.”
The ESPN/Fox bundle represents a rare collaboration between two companies that had historically competed for viewership on cable for decades. Now, as their legacy corporations prepare for a streaming-first future, they have decided to join forces in an unprecedented joint venture.
Both ESPN and Fox One will launch their previously announced direct-to-consumer streaming services separately on Aug. 21.
The precedent laid by Venu, such as it was, suggested ESPN, Fox, and/or WBD might need to offer an even skinnier bundle to entice consumers without drawing legal fire from rivals. Now that that theory will be put to the test.
