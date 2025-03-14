EPSN's coverage of NFL free agency draws massive numbers
By Tyler Reed
The NFL offseason has become just as closely followed as when the league is in its regular season. Fans crave any football content they can get.
NFL free agency has become a madhouse of information tossed to the fans at record time. Names like Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport compete to bring the news to us first.
With so much emphasis on hearing the news first, fans have been locked into networks like ESPN as news breaks.
The Worldwide Leader is also reaping the benefits of the infactuation with the NFL offseason, as NFL free agency delivered a massive day for the network.
More than two million fans chose ESPN as their go-to NFL free agency coverage. Those numbers are combined from the network's television coverage and digital and social channels.
It was a massive week for Schefter as well. The ESPN NFL insider saw the most engagement he has seen on social media in his fifteen years of being on any platform.
Schefter's app notifications reached 1.4 million subscribers in less than two months. Those numbers are an unbelievable growth.
ESPN PR also states that usage of the ESPN app is up 29%, while their official website went up 11% compared to the same day in 2024.
It appears you football sickos can't get enough and with all this information the league may try to push to an all year season.
We're only kidding, but would any of us be surprised if that actually happened? A 20-game regular season will be a reality before we know it.
