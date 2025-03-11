Cowboys fans are furious their team continues to neglect free agency
By Matt Reed
The Dallas Cowboys are having yet another uneventful NFL free agency period, and after failing to sign any marquee players on Day 1 the team's fanbase is already prepared to put Jerry Jones on blast as everyone else around the Cowboys improves its roster.
It's become a growing theme for Dallas that they aren't active this time of year, and quite frankly, it doesn't exactly make sense considering the Cowboys haven't had sustained success in over three decades dating back to their last Super Bowl title.
The New York Giants and Washington Commanders have been highly active this spring so far, while the defending Lombardi winners Philadelphia Eagles brought back Zack Baun to build on their top-ranked defense from a season ago.
However, Jones has left Cowboys fans bewildered by his lack of urgency while the NFC's best teams continue to find more quality pieces to improve themselves.
Yesterday's big move by the Cowboys was bringing in former Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams, who has largely been unimpressive during his pro career so far after failing to top 1,000 rushing yards in any of his first four seasons.
Recently, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb restructured their contracts and managed to free up over $56 million for the Cowboys to use during free agency, and yet the team hasn't even gotten a deal done with superstar defensive pass rusher Micah Parsons yet.
Obviously there's still time for Dallas to make moves this offseason in the lead up to the NFL Draft, but with each passing day that the team stays dormant there will be more questions about how much they're actually trying to win with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer in place.
