Enhanced Games awards $1 million prize after athlete 'breaks' swimming record
By Matt Reed
The Enhanced Games have caused an uproar and created lots of social media attention as the Olympics competitor aims to start a successful competition for athletes that are encouraged to use performance-enhancing drugs.
The entire premise of the Games is to push athletes to their limits, with the help of substances that are normally banned at the Olympic Games. The prizes are certainly nothing to scoff at though, with the Enhanced Games stating that they'll award $1 million for every record that's broken.
It appears as though the first record has been achieved in the 50-meter men's freestyle, after the Enhanced Games posted about Kristian Gkolomeev's feat on Thursday. The Greek swimmer broke the previous record, held by Brazilian Cesar Cielo since 2009, with a time of 20.89 seconds.
The entire Enhanced Games will be held in 2026 in an Olympic-style setting in Las Vegas, where athletes will aim to break records from various sports, including track and field, swimming and weightlifting.
