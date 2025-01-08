Flames postpone game in Los Angeles amid Southern California wildfires
The NHL's Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings will not play Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena as scheduled. The Kings announced the game will be postponed as firefighters in Southern California are battling multiple wildfires, and the entire region battles hazardous smoke polluting the air.
"For those with tickets for tonight's game, please hold on to your tickets," the Kings announced in a statement Wednesday morning. "There is nothing you need to do. The tickets will still be valid for the rescheduled date. More information and ticketing options will be communicated directly once the game date and time are confirmed."
Three fires — the Palisades Fire engulfing Malibu and Pacific Palisades, the Eaton Fire near Pasadena, and the Hurst Fire in the northern San Fernando Valley — have burned thousands of acres as of Wednesday morning. The Palisades fire prompted a state of emergency declaration Tuesday, More than 200 firefighters and 60 engines were reportedly deployed from Oregon to help battle the blazes.
Although downtown Los Angeles has not been directly impacted by the fires, attending a sporting event is a secondary concern for many within the Kings' fan base. The fires prompted mass evacuations and destroyed more than 1,000 structures, according to the Associated Press.
The Kings (23-10-5) won't play again until Friday in Winnipeg. The Flames (19-14-7) faced the unenviable prospect of playing two games in as many nights, after beating the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in overtime Tuesday. Now they can look forward to some down time in the schedule in advance of Saturday's home game — coincidentally, against the Kings.
