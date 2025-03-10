Embattled Fox Sports personality returning to 'Speak': report
A Fox Sports personality whose curiously timed absence from the airwaves began with no fanfare or comment from the network is returning.
Joy Taylor will rejoin the FS1 show "Speak" on Monday, sources told The Athletic's Andrew Marchand.
Taylor's two-week absence was never addressed by the network or the 'Speak' panel, raising suspicion that the timing was not coincidental to Taylor being named in a lawsuit along with former Fox host Skip Bayless and network executive Charlie Dixon. Front Office Sports reported in February that Taylor was “sidelined” by FS1 from appearing on the ensemble talk show.
The lawsuit filed by Noushin Faraji, the former hairstylist for Bayless, accuses Taylor of being aware of sexual misconduct allegations against Bayless and Dixon before the lawsuit was filed, and telling Faraji to "get over it."
In addition to Bayless, Dixon and Taylor, the lawsuit also names the Fox Corporation, Fox Sports, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, and Fox Sports Productions.
Taylor was previously the moderator of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed before assuming her current role as host of Speak.
The Athletic reported Dixon was placed on leave by the network after a second lawsuit was filed by former on-air personality Julie Stewart-Binks.
Taylor's resume includes roles on Thursday Night Football, and “Scouts Feed” on Prime Video and Twitch. She also hosted “The Joy Taylor Show” on Fox Sports Radio every Saturday.
Taylor's eponymous foundation also includes as its mission serving survivors of domestic violence, as well as promoting education, youth empowerment, and serving the homeless.
