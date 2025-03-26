Egor Demin NIL Worth: How much does BYU star make in endorsements?
By Matt Reed
Egor Demin might not be quite as well known as freshman stars like Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper or V.J. Edgecombe, but one thing is for certain and that is the BYU Cougars star has the chance to cement himself as a top player in this year's NBA Draft alongside those other talents.
The Cougars guard has averaged over 13 points and seven assists per game in his debut collegiate season, and after his team racked up impressive wins against VCU and Wisconsin so far in the NCAA Tournament more eyes than ever are on Demin and his teammates.
Demin was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, and he's backed that hype up by helping BYU reach the Sweet 16 and a big-time matchup against Mark Sears and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The 19 year old has accumulated a significant NIL spread since bursting onto the college scene at a growing BYU program, including boasting a valuation of nearly $1.5 million, one of the largest expected NIL worths in men's college basketball.
While he doesn't have a lot of public deals in place, CougConnect has helped BYU become instantly competitive for top prospects wanting to come to the Utah-based university. That includes A.J. Dybantsa, who is the number one rated prospect entering college basketball next season and has already committed to play with the Cougars.
