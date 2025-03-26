Mark Sears NIL Worth: How much does Alabama star make in endorsements?
By Matt Reed
The Alabama Crimson Tide are into the Sweet 16 of this season's NCAA Tournament, and as they continue to make a run in March Madness a lot of their success this season can be attributed to All-American talent Mark Sears.
The senior is likely headed for the NBA Draft this June along with a star-studded class of underclassmen, but Sears still has work left to do before Alabama's season ends because they have an extremely talented roster that could challenge for a national title.
Sears is coming off of a campaign where he's averaged over 18 points and five assists per game, and it's one of the many reasons why the Crimson Tide star has one of the biggest NIL portfolios in college basketball.
He's acquired deals with brands like Athlete's Thread, C4 Energy, Yea Alabama, as well as DoorDash and Popeyes. That puts his overall NIL valuation at nearly $2 million, which is crazy to think about because Sears nearly entered the 2024 NBA Draft.
With so many players in similar positions considering their professional futures versus remaining in school, it's certainly become a more commonality for Sears and others to extend their collegiate stays and rake in those big NIL dollars that are flowing throughout college sports.
