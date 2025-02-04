Eagles defensive backs are strongly considering an 'Exciting Whites' podcast
By Matt Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles are a game away from winning their second Super Bowl in less than a decade and one of the biggest turnarounds for the NFC team has come on the defensive side of the ball. While Saquon Barkley's move from the New York Giants has sparked deserved praise from those around the league, it's a rookie that's stepped up and become formidable on the back end for Philly.
Reed Blankenship has been with the Eagles for several seasons after being drafted in 2022, but the bond he's created with rookie Cooper DeJean has made Philadelphia's secondary one of the best in the NFL.
It's even earned the duo the nickname of "Exciting Whites" because Blankenship and DeJean are two of the few caucasian defensive backs in the NFL.
it's that bond between Blankenship and DeJean that has not only made them dangerous to play against the field, but they're also looking into a business venture as well. They plan on starting the "Exciting Whites" podcast where they will drink white wine and discuss the happenings in their NFL lives.
Even though it seems like almost every player has their own podcast now, it is definitely a fun angle for them to lean into because it's been a rarity for white players to succeed at cornerback or secondry in recent NFL history.
In fact, Jason Sehorn was the last white cornerback to appear in a Super Bowl when he did it with the New York Giants back in 2000.
The Eagles are ranked number one in most of the league's defensive categories this season after struggling through the 2023 season on that side of the ball. That includes their top ranking in points and passing yards per game allowed.
