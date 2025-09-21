Baker Mayfield reveals what fueled him in Buccaneers’ wild home opener
Baker Mayfield had something extra driving him during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' thrilling 29-27 comeback victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.
With under two minutes remaining and trailing by one, the quarterback engineered another late-game surge that set up Chase McLaughlin's game-winning field goal.
After improving Tampa Bay's record to 3-0, Mayfield didn't shy away from explaining what fueled his intensity during the home opener.
"I loved it," said Mayfield. "Their D-coordinator (Steve Wilks) was the one who cut me in Carolina. A lot of stuff was personal today. Haason Reddick. Former Jet. A lot of people."
That's vintage Mayfield right there. The 30-year-old quarterback plays with his heart on his sleeve, and when there's history involved, one can bet he's going to remember every slight.
Mayfield completed 19 of 29 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown, leading the Bucs to their third straight comeback win. The NFL star's beef with Wilks goes back to a messy 2022 season in Carolina, where things got so bad that Mayfield actually spent time on scout team as a defensive end before requesting a trade to Los Angeles.
The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma also had words for teammate Haason Reddick, who missed six weeks this season after a contract dispute with the Jets before joining Tampa Bay.
Those connections made Sunday's victory even sweeter for a quarterback who's never forgotten the people who doubted him.
Given his red-hot start to the season, Mayfield could find himself in some serious award conversations if he keeps playing like this. Nothing like a little revenge to bring out the best in someone.
