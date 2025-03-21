Duke star Cooper Flagg gets strong comparison from anonymous NBA GM
Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils are mere moments away from starting their quest for a national championship run.
The Blue Devils earned a one seed in the NCAA Tournament after finishing 31-3 on the year, and winning the ACC Tournament.
Flagg missed out on the conference tournament with a sprained ankle, but the Blue Devils would never have been in the position to be a top team without him.
There's no doubt that Flagg is the top prospect for the 2025 NBA Draft. While his future has yet to be determined, it should be no surprise that the super freshman will be heading to the NBA.
ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently caught up with an anonymous NBA general manager who had rave reviews about Flagg. According to that general manager, Flagg reminds him of a young Kawhi Leonard.
"Kawhi's D was ahead of his offense. He has a lot of the same manufactured qualities to his handle and shooting...Think about his unwavering confidence and relentless work ethic combined with his physicality, IQ, and tools -- that's what helped him become an MVP candidate and the best player on a championship team," stated one Western Conference general manager.
Flagg has had one of the best freshman seasons in college basketball history. So, being compared to Leonard may not be that surprising. The tank-a-thon to land Flagg is still going strong between the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Utah Jazz, as the teams hope to win the NBA Draft Lottery.
