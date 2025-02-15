Could Cooper Flagg actually return to Duke for a second season?
By Matt Reed
In the age of one-and-one college basketball stars, one current talent has hinted at extending his stay in school and forgoing his opportunity to head to the NBA. Or at least for one more season.
Cooper Flagg has been a projected number one pick since he was in high school, and so far during his time at Duke he's backed up that reputation as a top player in college basketball by averaging nearly 20 points per game.
While it's almost certain Flagg will be one of the top three picks in this June's NBA Draft, the freshman from Maine seems to be having second thoughts about turning pro and will potentially consider coming back to Cameron Indoor Stadium for another year.
In an interview with The Athletic, Flagg stated that he "feels like a kid" and wants to continue to experience college life because he's been enjoying his time in the ACC.
“I always wanted to play in college at the highest level and compete for a national championship," the 18-year-old stated. "That sort of thing is what I dreamed about.”
This season, Flagg and Duke are firmly in the conversation as one of the best teams in college basketball and will surely be a contender once March Madness rolls around.
