Eli Manning's Hall of Fame semifinalist selection revives heated debate
By Joe Lago
How much should two Super Bowl victories over Tom Brady be valued?
The question is at the heart of the Pro Football Hall of Fame candidacy of former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who was included among the 25 semifinalists for the 2025 class for Canton on Wednesday.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly has the strongest resume among the HOF semifinalists. Kicker Adam Vinatieri, a four-time Super Bowl champion who's made some of the biggest field goals in NFL postseason history, appears to be a likely first-ballot choice as well.
Behind Kuechly and Vinatieri looms Manning, the 2004 No. 1 overall pick who helped deliver two Super Bowl titles to the Giants by out-dueling Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, not once but twice. Manning also won Super Bowl MVP both times.
Manning, who spent his entire 16-year NFL career with the Giants, has career stats that boost his HOF profile. He ranks 11th in passing yards (57,023) and passing touchdowns (366). His streak of 210 consecutive starts is 10th all time.
Manning falls short in HOF prerequisites when it comes to individual standout seasons. He was never selected to an All-Pro team and made the Pro Bowl only four times. His career passer rating ranks 65th — one spot behind Daniel Jones, the much-maligned Giants QB who was demoted this week.
The NFL, perhaps more than any other sport, is about winning the final game. A Super Bowl victory reigns supreme as the most prominent American sporting achievement in team sports. The quarterback of the champion typically receives the most praise.
Eli Manning has the postseason resume of a Hall of Famer. That, along with enough regular-season numbers, should earn him election to Canton — eventually. Whether it happens on his first ballot, well, that's another debate.
