Draymond Green gets $50,000 fine for wild referee comment during NBA Playoffs
There is perhaps no duo as iconic as Draymond Green had getting disciplined by the NBA for some behavioral issue or the other. The Golden State Warriors' star leads the playoffs in technical fouls accrued, and that might not even change if the team gets bounced out on Wednesday.
In Game 3 against the Timberwolves, Draymond was seen on the sidelines mouthing at the officials when the game was all but done. Green said, "5.5. I know what y’all doing.” This has now resulted in a hefty fine from the league, as reported by Shams Charania.
"The NBA has fined Golden State's Draymond Green $50,000 for comments questioning the integrity of the game officials, referring to the 5.5 spread number," Charania wrote.
The spread refers to the predictive margin, which one team will beat another by. When Draymond made his wild comments to the officials, the Warriors were down eight points. He was insinuating that the officials were aware that the spread was at 5.5, and ensuring it for the Wolves' victory.
This isn't anything new for Green, he barks at the referees almost endlessly. Despite his history, Draymond gets along leash from the league. However, referring to potential betting influences on the referees is something nobody can overlook.
The Warriors will need Green locked in on Wednesday as they take on Minnesota. Hopefully, he plays angrily. Draymond could be motivated by the hefty fine that the league has sent his way for his actions.
