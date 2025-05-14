Donovan Mitchell shares what 'really hurts' most about Cavaliers' early playoff exit
By Joe Lago
Donovan Mitchell walked back onto the Rocket Arena court to confront the disappointment head-on. He had to make sure the Cleveland Cavaliers' shocking collapse was actually real.
RELATED: Donovan Mitchell injury, Pacers blowout win put Cavaliers on the brink of elimination
"I just couldn't believe it," Mitchell told reporters after the top-seeded Cavs had their spectacular season of 64 regular-season victories come to an abrupt end in Tuesday's 114-105 Game 5 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
"Didn't want to believe it. Don't want to believe it. Still don't want to believe it. It's tough. It's tough to win in this league. Give them credit. We didn't do the things necessary."
Mitchell did his part offensively to try and keep Cleveland's postseason alive. He bounced back from an ankle sprain in Sunday's 129-109 defeat to score a game-high 35 points, but he did so by taking 25 shots and shooting only 32.0% from the field.
The Cavaliers had to play catchup after dropping the first two games of the series at home without point guard Darius Garland, who was sidelined with a sprained big toe. However, to be eliminated by the fourth-seeded Pacers in five games was unfathomable after Cleveland crushed the Miami Heat in the first round in the most lopsided NBA playoff series ever.
"We were 0-3 at home. We let the city down," Mitchell lamented. "This place is special. This place is really special and — we didn't get it done, I guess. Especially at home. That's what really hurts, you know?"
"I just feel like for us we had a lot of positives. A lot of ... but you know, I told you during the year that we were going to be judged off this. There's gonna be a lot of talk. That's what comes with it. And we didn't capitalize. So now we got to use this for motivation. Everybody's gonna write us off, everybody in here. It's not personal. So what are we gonna do about it next year?"
"We took a step in the right direction, but we didn't win a championship. And we didn't complete the end goal," Mitchell added. "So, no, there are no moral victories here. We just didn't get the job done. There's really nothing else to be said."
Mitchell has experienced similar highs and lows of a season before. He led the Utah Jazz to the West's best record in 2020-21 only to have their playoff run ended in the second round by the Los Angeles Clippers.
It's no surprise Mitchell's postgame press conference was filled with such deep introspection.
"I've been doing this eight years, and I've been on the same route eight years," he said. "These things aren't easy. Just when you think you've gotten somewhere, there's another level. ... We took a step (but) we didn't take two. We took one. And getting beat down like this, y'all are gonna write some s--- about us, man. And that's gonna be fuel. Fuel for everybody.
"Y'all are gonna say a lot of s--- and y'all are. And that's what it takes. I've been here."
Mitchell then laughed. "So I understand. We understand. And now we just got to use it as fuel for next year," he said.
The opportunity lost is what will remain with Mitchell and the Cavs the entire offseason.
"We have a window with this group," Mitchell said. "I believe in everybody in here. We believe in each other. And that's what sucks, man. We're a good team. And for five, four games — three games, we didn't show what we were capable of. And ultimately that's what we're judged on.
"So, get in the gym, weight room, nutrition, whatever the hell it is and get back at it because y'all are going to write us the f--- off, man. We'll be back. We let the city down. We let each other down. We'll be back."
