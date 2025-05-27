Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill trash talks Travis Hunter during Adin Ross stream
By Matt Reed
Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill appeared on popular streamer Adin Ross' channel this week, and the NFL wide receiver had a lot to say about one of the biggest names in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, not all of them were positive.
Hill was talking with Ross and fellow streamer Neon about second-overall pick Travis Hunter, who went to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and that's when the Dolphins wideout said "he gonna be ass."
While Hill appeared to be somewhat joking and later clarified his statement by showing some respect for Hunter, many NFL fans are excited to see what the Jaguars first rounder can do on the gridiron.
Hunter remains committed to being a two-way player at the next level by playing cornerback on defense and wide receiver on offense, however, it's been a long time since the NFL has had a successful star on both ends.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star has gone viral recently for his massive wedding to longtime girlfriend Leana Lenee, which was reportedly over $500,000 and also saw Hunter give his new bride a very expensive wedding gift.
