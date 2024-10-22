Who will be the World Series broadcasters on Fox?
After manning the broadcast booth for the Los Angeles Dodgers' National League Championship Series victory over the New York Mets, Fox Sports will air the World Series between the Dodgers and New York Yankees.
Play-by-play broadcaster Joe Davis and analyst John Smoltz will reprise their roles for the Fall Classic, along with dugout reporters Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.
Fox's pre- and post-game panel is a star-studded group featuring Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez and host Kevin Burkhardt.
All games in the best-of-seven series will begin at 8:08 p.m. Eastern Time/5:08 p.m. Pacific Time on Fox.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has already named Gerrit Cole as his Game 1 starter. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has not named a starter for Friday's World Series opener, but could do so this afternoon when he addressed the media for the first time since the Dodgers defeated the Mets in Game 6 of the NLCS on Sunday.
The Dodgers and Yankees have played each other in the World Series on 12 occasions. From 1941-81, the teams met each other 11 times for the championship, but their reigns of success have never lined up since.
What is the complete World Series schedule?
Game 1: Friday, Dodger Stadium, 8:08 p.m., Fox
Game 2: Saturday, Dodger Stadium, 8:08 p.m., Fox
Game 3: Oct. 28, Yankee Stadium, 8:08 p.m., Fox
Game 4: Oct. 29, Yankee Stadium, 8:08 p.m., Fox
Game 5 (if necessary): Oct. 30, Yankee Stadium, 8:08 p.m., Fox
Game 6 (if necessary): Nov. 1, Dodger Stadium, 8:08 p.m., Fox
Game 7 (if necessary): Nov. 2, Dodger Stadium, 8:08 p.m., Fox
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Aaron Rodgers ripped by ESPN’s Rex Ryan
WNBA: Players opting out of CBA
MLB: Meet the Dodgers ‘undercover’ MVP
CFB/SPORTS MEDIA: ‘Gameday’ is heading to hoops country