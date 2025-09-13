Dirk Nowitzki reveals Cooper Flagg belief for Dallas Mavericks
Some Dallas Mavericks fans were worried that the franchise trading Luka Doncic away had permanently damaged their greatest legend's relationship with the team. However, despite Dirk Nowitzki's obvious displeasure with the move, he'll always be a Maverick at heart.
The franchise was handed the ultimate lottery win, securing Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. And while Nowitzki hadn't said much about the next great prospect being in Dallas, he recently met Flagg for the first time.
The young sensation from Duke plays forward, just like Dirk did, and could learn so much from one of the greatest to ever do it. And Nowitzki is a believer when it comes to Flagg, too, sharing his thoughts on the team's next great hope.
“The hype is real, for sure," Nowitzki said. The sky’s the limit, honestly. Just the way he reads the game already at that age. Athletic, skills, I’ve heard his work ethic is through the roof. Everything that I’ve seen and heard is that he’s the real deal.”
This is high praise coming from the German, and it will hearten Cooper to know that the greatest Maverick ever thinks he's absolutely worth the hype. For a franchise still reeling from the loss of Luka Magic, Flagg has a big burden to carry on his shoulders. The great one's blessing is a step in the right direction for the Rookie of the Year favorite.
