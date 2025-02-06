A look back on some of Dick Vitale's greatest calls before his triumphant return
By Tyler Reed
There are many names synonymous with college basketball, but none larger than the voice of the game, Dick Vitale.
Vitale is set to return this Saturday when he calls the game between the Duke Blue Devils and Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
RELATED: Rick Pitino is putting on another coaching masterclass as St. John's keeps rolling
The college basketball world has watched Vital fight vocal cord cancer, and now, one of the greatest advocates in the fight against cancer will be doing what he loves once again.
Before we get to Vitale's triumphant return on Saturday, let's take a look back at some of his greatest calls.
The voice of generations, it would be hard to choose just one iconic Vitale moment. However, if I had to choose, I'm being biased and choosing this Kentucky vs. Florida moment.
Vitale is awesome with a capital A, and his return on Saturday will be celebrated by all who love college basketball.
The legendary broadcaster will get to break out one of his iconic catchphrases in 'Diaper Dandy' when he gets to watch potential number one overall pick Cooper Flagg play on Saturday.
RELATED: The honeymoon is over for Mark Pope & Kentucky: Can the first-year coach handle BBN?
Vitale's return to college basketball is the perfect jolt of energy that fans need as we head toward the final stretch before March Madness.
Speaking of March Madness, it is time for CBS and ESPN to come together and allow Vitale to be a part of the festivities.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: A random fan broke the Jimmy Butler trade news to Heat players
NBA: How the Mavs slowly pushed Luka away
NFL: Latest NFL mock: a clear top-3 emerges
NFL/SOCCER :Mahomes wants to impress the GOAT but it’s not who you think it is