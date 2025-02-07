Did ex-NFL quarterback's insane vote rob Lamar Jackson of another NFL MVP?
By Matt Reed
It was reasonable for Josh Allen to be awarded with the NFL MVP this season after the fantastic year her had with the Buffalo Bills, but one voter had the audacity to put Lamar Jackson outside the top three, which just feels flat out wrong.
In one of the closest MVP votes in recent history, Allen edged out Jackson by four votes. And even though this voter didn't actually cost Lamar his third MVP award, it's still wild that the Ravens superstar was fourth.
It was discovered that former NFL quarterback Jim Miller was actually the voter, after selecting Allen as the winner and Saquon Barkley the runner up for MVP. Still, nobody knows why Jackson was ranked fourth on his ballot.
Some fans across social media have decided that maybe Jackson didn't win his third MVP award because of voter fatigue, however, the Ravens quarterback is coming off of maybe his most impressive season yet.
It's easy to say that his success was aided by the addition of running back Derrick Henry, as well as a host of other talented stars, but every MVP candidate has that to some degree.
Barkley and the Eagles have the most efficient offensive line in football protecting for the superstar rusher, but running for over 2,000 yards and nearly breaking Eric Dickerson's rushing title still made him worthy of being in the MVP race.
