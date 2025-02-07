LA Lakers fans love Luka Doncic's reaction to embarrassing Draymond Green moment
The Los Angeles Lakers finally made moves that will move the needle for them in terms of competing for an NBA Championship.
Acquiring a future Hall of Famer like Luka Doncic and a young, exciting center like Mark Williams with minimal resources available certainly earned them an A+ grade for the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline.
Despite the initial shock, Doncic seems to be adjusting well to his new life in Los Angeles. With fans eagerly awaiting his debut, the 5x All-NBA guard recently received a huge welcome at Crypto.com Arena during the Lakers' recent game vs. the Golden State Warriors.
Doncic was present on the bench to cheer for his new teammates and the 25-year-old had an amazing time on the sidelines.
At one point during the game, Doncic was caught laughing on the camera following a botched wide-open layup attempt by Warriors veteran Draymond Green.
LA Lakers fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) loved their new superstar's reaction to the play and left a plethora of comments below the original post.
One fan wrote: "Luka coming in as a villain."
Another added: "Luka Demon mode unlocked!"
"Just became a Luka fan," Doncic earned a new fan.
"Draymond building houses with these bricks, Luka enjoying the show!" a fan commented.
Considering how Doncic was essentially backstabbed by the Dallas Mavericks with a blockbuster trade to the Lakers, many are anticipating him to play with a chip on his shoulder.
It will include the ever-so-happy 25-year-old superstar being mean to other players. Either way, this new version of Doncic is a blessing for the Lakers, who have now improved to a 30-19 record in the 2024-25 NBA season.
