Dick Vitale is Cancer-Free
Dick Vitale is now cancer free. The legendary college basketball announcer tweeted the good news today, thanking those that had helped and prayed for him and saying that he had been given the all-clear to Ring The Bell. A few hours later Vitale posted video of the bell-ringing where you could hear the longtime voice of college basketball for the first time in months. Of course there was a trademark, "baby," in there.
Vitale couldn't speak in February when he told The Big Lead he was optimistic about being back on ESPN next season.
"I constantly hope that is solved and that I can get the best medicine of all. That is to be sitting at courtside talking about the PTPERS, Diaper Dandies etc. My best day of the year was on November 22 in Las Vegas where I joined my play-by play buddy Dave O’Brlen for the big game between Gonzaga and UCLA. It was Hoops Heaven and I am hoping and praying that is happening during the 2022-2023 season! I may be 82 but my dream is to get being like a 22-year-old having a blast hanging at the arena with all the fans."
If you'd like to help Dickie V celebrate, you can donate to the V Foundation through his website.