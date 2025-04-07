Diana Taurasi jokes with Caitlin Clark after being proven wrong by the WNBA superstar
Caitlin Clark has dealt with her fair share of criticism and hate during her rookie season in the WNBA. And it wasn't just from fans, a lot of her peers and former WNBA legends questioned and minimized Clark's impact before and even after she made it to the league.
She has proved everyone wrong spectacularly, dominating in the WNBA for the Indiana Fever and making her doubters seem foolish. And of the game's most legendary figures, Diana Taurasi, recently walked her comments back in conversation with a laughing Clark.
RELATED: UConn basketball star Sarah Strong gets praised by Angel Reese
Clark congratulated Taurasi on her retirement during the Bird and Taurasi show, to which she responded, saying, "Thank you, unfortunately, reality is coming to me now."
This was a direct reference to comments that Taurasi made on ESPN last year, when she said, "Look... Reality is coming [for Clark]. There’s levels to this thing. And that’s just life. We all went through it. You see it on the NBA side, and you’re going to see it on this side.
"You look superhuman playing against 18-year-olds, but you’re going to [be playing against] some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time."
It's good to see a legend like Taurasi acknowledging that she was wrong; it's something that the NBA's greats don't often do when modern superstars prove them wrong. It was a wholesome moment between what is arguably the WNBA GOAT and the prodigy that is coming to maybe take that crown.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
Weekend Roundup: Duke chokes, Paige's world, Ovechkin makes history, and more
CBB: Paige Bueckers, Geno Auriemma share emotional moment after UConn national championship
NFL: Eagles fan shows support for Saquon Barkley with insanely detailed tattoo
MLB: Red Sox outfielder reveals 2022 suicide attempt in Netflix documentary
SPORTS MEDIA: Shaquille O’Neal makes a wild Victor Wembanyama claim