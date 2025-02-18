Detroit Lions star shows off incredible health update with recent Instagram post
By Tyler Reed
Detroit Lions star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was on track to have his best season as a pro in 2024.
In just five games, Hutchinson had 7.5 sacks and was clearly making a statement that he was becoming one of the best defensive players in the league.
However, a gruesome leg injury during a blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys cut Hutchinson's season short.
The loss of Hutchinson was also a massive blow to the Lions, who still grabbed the number one overall seed in the NFC playoff picture; however, the team was upset by the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round.
Now, it is time for the franchise and Hutchinson to look ahead to the fall of 2025. The Lions' rising star is making great strides in his rehabilitation from the injury.
In a recent Instagram post, Hutchinson was seen showing off his speed as he is now running on his injured leg.
Take a look below.
The video is such a positive sight for Lions fans who have been hoping for good news since their surprising exit in the postseason.
A healthy Hutchinson will be needed for this franchise to finally make the step toward playing in the Super Bowl.
There were rumors that if the Lions made the Super Bowl this season, Hutchinson would have attempted to play in the big game.
This latest video may prove that Hutchinson was ready if the team made it all the way. No matter; it appears Hutchinson is on the right track to be with the team well before Week 1 next season.
