The Bengals shouldn't even entertain giving Tee Higgins a long-term deal
By Matt Reed
Tee Higgins is about as good of a second option for a team in the passing game as there is in the National Football League, but at the end of the day the Cincinnati Bengals haven't been a winning franchise since he arrived and that should be an indication of how the team handles his contract situation.
Now, all signs point towards the Bengals placing the franchise tag on Higgins for a second straight season, however, according to reports Cincinnati wants to give the 26 year old a a long-term contract that keeps him with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase for years to come.
Higgins is an incredible option in the passing game and has eclipsed 1,000 yards in two seasons and hit his first double-digit touchdown campaign in 2024. The problem with the Bengals since Higgins was drafted in 2020 is that they haven't had a lot of team success.
Yes, Cincinnati reached a Super Bowl in 2022, but since that point they've missed out on the playoffs twice despite finishing with 9-8 records on both occasions. That's not mentioning the fact that Burrow and the team's offense has been basically elite throughout that stretch.
The issue for head coach Zac Taylor and Co. is that their defense has been rough and had difficulties keeping up in the AFC North with perennial playoff contenders like the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.
This isn't a knock on Higgins whatsoever, but the Bengals find themselves in a spot where if they do franchise the wide receiver they can receive relatively big value for him and have the chance to build out the rest of their team.
It's not common for teams with multiple number one receiving options to be at the top of the league. People might point to the Philadelphia Eagles with A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith as an elite combination for Jalen Hurts, but the Super Bowl champions also have the benefit of an All-Pro running back, the best offensive line in football and the top defense led by Vic Fangio.
The reality is Cincinnati paid Burrow a lot of money to lead the franchise going forward, and in a conference where the Bengals have to not only deal with tough divisional opponents but also the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and others, it should only make sense that the organization looks towards the future and surrounds the team with as many talented players as possible.
RELATED: There's finally a reasonable plan to save the NBA All-Star Game
Would it hurt Burrow a bit not having a player like Higgins as a weapon? Absolutely. But would it benefit the team to build up the offensive line and find some destroyers on the defensive side of the ball? 100 percent.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Mac McClung saves the dunk contest
NBA: Draymond Green says Warriors will ‘win championship’
GOLF: LIV has spent nearly $5 Billion(!)..for what?
NHL/SPORTS MEDIA: Four Nations Face-Off generating huge audiences