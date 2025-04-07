Detroit Lions star shows off incredible recovery after suffering major injury
By Tyler Reed
The Detroit Lions had their best regular season in franchise history as the team finished 15-2, earning the number one seed in the NFC playoff picture.
However, the Lions were stunned by the Washington Commanders in the divisional round, ending their dreams of their first-ever Super Bowl appearance.
A big reason for that loss could be that the Lions were without multiple starters due to injury, including an injury to their top defensive player, Aidan Hutchinson..
Hutchinson suffered a horrifying leg break earlier in the year during the Lions' domination over the Dallas Cowboys.
However, losing their best pass rusher was a massive blow to the team, and one that became almost impossible to overcome.
But the pass-rushing star appears to be on track to be on the field with the Lions when the season begins this fall.
Hutchinson recently posted a video of a workout on his Instagram that has Lions fans growing with anticipation for the start of next season.
The former first-round pick wrote the caption, "Feelin like myself again," on the highlights of his recent workout.
The Lions and head coach Dan Campbell will need Hutchinson at 100% if the team has any hopes of repeating their success from this past season.
The NFC North continues to stack talent, as former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is now the head coach of the Chicago Bears. The Lions will be looking for their third straight NFC North crown this coming season.
