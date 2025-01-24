Despite playing just 11 games for LA Lakers Bronny James is better than LeBron James in one area
Playing in the NBA takes an immense amount of hard work and a level of skill not many athletes possess. However, being the eldest son of LeBron James, Bronny James Jr. was blessed with the latter part.
Even then, Bronny is hardly on the same level as his father, who is still dominating the NBA as a 40-year-old.
Despite the obvious doubts about Bronny, the Los Angeles Lakers trusted the King's son's potential and drafted him in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
As expected, Bronny has hardly played any games for the Purple and Gold. But according to a recent stat brought to light by StatMuse, the Lakers have a better winning percentage when Bronny is playing as compared to when LBJ plays.
As per the above-attached tweet, the Lakers have a winning rate of 63.6% when Bronny plays. On the other hand, the win percentage dropped to 55.3% when his father played in the 2024-25 NBA season.
At first glance, it may look impressive, but considering the fact that Bronny has played in just 11 games for the Lakers this season, the stat is certainly inflated.
On top of that, James Jr.'s majority of the minutes have been during garbage time when the outcome of the game has already been decided.
Since Bronny is averaging just 0.3 points, 0.2 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game this season, it's obvious that he has negligible contributions for the Lakers regardless of whether they win or lose a game.
