Designated home team for first ever NFL game in Spain announced
By Max Weisman
Two new International Series sites will be added in 2025. On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the Indianapolis Colts will be the home team for the first-ever regular season game in Berlin, Germany. On Friday, the league announced that the Miami Dolphins would be the host for another historic first: the NFL in Madrid, Spain.
The date and opponent of the game have not yet been announced, but we do know that it will take place at Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, the home of Real Madrid C.F. The stadium has a capacity of over 78,000 and has hosted high-profile events such as the 1982 FIFA World Cup Final and multiple UEFA Champions League Finals, the last of which came in 2010. NFL regular season game will soon be added to that list.
"We are thrilled to play the NFL's inaugural game in Spain, a country of rich history, tradition and passion and home to a vibrant Dolphins fanbase," Dolphins Vice Chairman, President and CEO Tom Garfinkel said. "There is a hunger for football in this market, and we are proud to join with the NFL in growing the game internationally while engaging with old and new fans alike. With the unique synergy between Miami and Madrid, we believe this is only the beginning for us in this incredible region and we look forward to bringing the excitement and community of Dolphins football to Spain in 2025 and beyond."
The game will be the team's eighth played overseas and Spain will be the fourth country in which Miami has played, joining Germany, the United Kingdom and Canada.
As with the Colts, the Dolphins' opponent wasn't part of the announcement, but we can speculate. Miami's six non-divisional home games will be against the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders.
A matchup between Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson, two quarterbacks who are guaranteed to give fans in Madrid a show, has to be enticing for the NFL schedule makers. Miami will find out their Madrid opponent when the full NFL schedule is released this spring.
