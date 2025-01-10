Deshaun Watson's latest injury could signal the end of worst trade in NFL history
By Tyler Reed
The Cleveland Browns went all-in before the 2022 season when they traded for then Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The Browns sent a haul that included three first-round picks, two third-round picks, and a fourth-round pick. In exchange, the Browns got Watson and a sixth-round selection in the 2024 draft.
RELATED: The Cleveland Browns Have a Massive Deshaun Watson Problem
Before Watson even got to Cleveland, the former Clemson quarterback was in legal trouble for multiple alleged sexual assault cases.
Stack those issues on top of a knee injury, and Watson didn't play for two full seasons before his first appearance with the Browns.
In his three years in Cleveland, Watson played just 19 games. Each season, he dealt with some sort of injury. This season, Watson's year was cut short by, and this season, his, an Achilles injury.
Watson had hopes of a return but reaggravated the Achilles injury, meaning that his chances of playing in 2025 are slim.
The Watson-Browns marriage is all but over, and Watson is the only winner in the situation. Watson signed a five-year $230 million guaranteed contract.
Watson is more than likely laughing himself all the way to the bank, while the misery of being attached to the Browns franchise for the loyal fanbase remains.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Previewing Ohio St.-Texas Cotton Bowl
CFB: Ohio St. fans buy tix to wrong bowl game
NFL: Telesco firing not just ‘same old Raiders’ move
NFL: Mock draft 4.0: Who will the non-playoff teams pick?