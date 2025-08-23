Derrick Rose’s Chicago Bulls jersey retirement night breaks unique franchise record
Derrick Rose is one of the biggest 'what ifs' in NBA history, which feels wild to say considering he won MVP during his time with the Chicago Bulls. Injury robbed Rose of what could have been one of the greatest careers in league history, but his former team hasn't forgotten.
The Chicago Bulls announced that they would retire Rose's iconic No. 1 jersey with just one exception. If the star's son, PJ, ever ends up playing for the organization, he can choose to wear his dad's number. This was revealed to Rose in an emotional and viral video clip.
“I’m just telling you: nobody’s wearing that No. 1 jersey again unless PJ is a Bull. Then he’s wearing that No. 1 jersey. All right? Is that fair?" Bulls CEO Michael Reinsdorf was seen telling Rose. "Derrick, we love you, we appreciate everything you’ve done for Chicago. You’re a special person."
And while this move itself is enough to get lots of love and appreciation from fans of the NBA, it's also proven to be lucrative for the franchise. Rose's jersey retirement night will break an unexpected Chicago franchise record.
With an average ticket price of $663, this will become the most expensive Chicago Bulls game ever. Considering the dynasty they had in the 90s, that seems hard to believe, but it also goes to show how little success they have enjoyed since. This should be for Rose, who is the only player to have led the Bulls to success since Michael Jordan.
