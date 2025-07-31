DeMarcus Cousins says Nikola Jokic considered NBA retirement
Nikola Jokic has been the best player in the NBA for the past five years. The Denver Nuggets superstar has claimed three MVPs, won a championship, and claimed a Finals MVP during that span. Jokic also signed a 5-year, $270 million contract in 2022, making him one of the league's highest-paid players.
However, it is well known that Jokic is not completely obsessed with the game, like a lot of his peers. He is routinely seen enjoying other activities like horse racing, even more than his NBA successes. His former teammate, DeMarcus Cousins, just told a story that makes this even more apparent.
"When I was with Denver, our lockers were next to each other," Cousins recounted on the Straight Game Podcast. "I don't remember who at the time had signed an extension, but I'm like, "Yours is going to be crazy!" He was like, 'You know, Cuz, I honestly think I might retire before this contract.'"
"I said, 'Man, you out your motherf***ing mind,'" he continued. "I said, 'Sign the contract and just get fat at worst.' Don't pass up on the $300 million. You can't do that."
While it's more than likely that Jokic wasn't entirely serious when he said this, that there's room for doubt says a lot about who he is as a person. For the sake of NBA fans everywhere, the hope is that the Serbian superstar won't retire anytime soon.
