Dejounte Murray reveals Gregg Popovich’s heartwarming gesture after his mother was shot
Gregg Popovich recently stepped down as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs after another health issue. While his 29-season run that saw the franchise win five championships makes him a legend, his impact on the NBA has been felt more through the players and relationships he has cultivated.
All basketball fans know about Pop's bond with Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, among others. He even shares strong relationships with players he never coached, like LeBron James. Dejounte Murray recently opened up on the story that signifies his bond with the legendary head coach.
"That was a man who cared about me," Murray said on The Pivot podcast. "That was a man who wanted me to reach my full potential in life first, then as a basketball player.
"He’s so real. He tried to move my mom to San Antonio with his own money after she got shot. My mom was shot in the leg during my rookie year.
"He called her himself, without me knowing until after the fact. ‘We want to move you here. No, not with his money, with my money.’ That sounds like a dude that cares about me and loves me, right?”
Murray is now with the New Orleans Pelicans, but he started his career in San Antonio. He developed under Popovich to the point that he was named an All-Star during his final season with the Spurs.
Coach Pop will remain in the NBA as President of Basketball Operations. As he continues to build the culture in San Antonio, the future remains bright thanks to his greatness.
