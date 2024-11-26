Deion Sanders says Shedeur, Travis Hunter will play in Colorado's bowl game
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said that the team's two biggest stars are playing in the Buffaloes' bowl game this season.
According to Jake Schwanitz of DNVR Sports, Sanders told reporters on Tuesday that quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter won't be done with the Buffaloes after Friday's clash with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
“No, we got a bowl game," Sanders said, "It’s not the last time you’re gonna see them in a Buff uniform.”
While Colorado isn't out of the playoff picture yet thanks to a chaotic Big 12 title race, the Buffs are on the outside looking in at this point. If all of the top four teams in the Big 12 manage to hold serve this weekend, the Buffs will likely sit fourth in the conference. And while that's still a very impressive season for a Colorado team that was one of the worst in college football just two years ago, the prospect of missing the playoff has led to speculation that the Buffs' top two players would skip a bowl game.
As thing stand right now, Hunter is a virtual lock to be a top five pick in the NFL Draft, and Sanders is currently projected to be one of the top two quarterbacks off the board. It would make sense that they wouldn't want to hurt their draft stocks by risking injury in what is essentially an exhibition game at the end of the season.
Hunter has had a sublime year, racking up 1,036 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding three interceptions, nine broken up passes and 19 solo tackles on defense. He's currently the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy thanks to his two-way stardom.
Sanders has also made a leap this season, racking up 3,488 passing yards and 30 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.
Fortunately for Colorado fans, it sounds like no matter how things go the next couple of weeks for the Buffaloes, they'll get to see their superstars take the field a couple more times.
