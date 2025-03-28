Deion Sanders gets blockbuster deal from Colorado after NFL rumors
By Josh Sanchez
As Deion Sanders likes to say, "I ain't hard to find." That will be the case for the foreseeable future after Coach Prime signed a blockbuster contract extension with the Colorado football program.
Sanders and the Buffs agreed to a five-year, $54 million contract extension through the 2029 college football season, according to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera.
With the $10.8 million-per-year average, Coach Prime becomes one of the highest-paid coaches in the country.
Sanders previously signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with the program.
The extension comes after Sanders was the focus of several NFL head coaching rumors early in the offseason. Sanders was reportedly a "top target" for the Las Vegas Raiders and had "discussed" the Dallas Cowboys opening with Jerry Jones.
However, he ultimately decided he was best suited for the college game, despite the departures of his sons, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and defensive back Shilo Sanders, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
Last season, Coach Prime led the Buffs to a 9-4 record, going 7-2 in Big 12 play. This year, Colorado is hoping to continue building on their recent success.
Colorado is set to open its 2025 campaign on Friday, August 29, against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
