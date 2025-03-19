Deion Sanders looks to innovates Colorado’s Spring practice format
Deion Sanders continues to shake up college football, this time with a bold new approach to spring practice. As many programs across the country move away from traditional spring games, the Colorado head coach has proposed a format mirroring the NFL model—joint practices with another school, prior to their Spring game.
“I would like to practice against someone for a few days, then have the spring game,” Sanders said. “I think the public will be satisfied tremendously.” His idea involves inviting another college program to Boulder for live, competitive reps, allowing players to face real opposition rather than their own teammates. The approach aims to increase intensity and evaluation opportunities while maintaining player safety.
Syracuse head coach Fran Brown has already expressed interest, stating on social media that he would immediately accept an invite. If implemented, this change could set a new precedent in college football, allowing teams to prepare more effectively while reducing injuries that often come from intra-squad scrimmages.
Beyond practice innovations, Sanders has transformed Colorado’s program both culturally and competitively. The Buffaloes have significantly improved their academic standing, achieving a 3.0 team GPA for the first time in school history. On the field, the team has steadily progressed, with a talent-rich roster featuring five-star recruit Julian Lewis and Sophomore left tackle Jordan Seaton.
As Colorado continues to climb the college football ranks, Sanders' innovative leadership remains a key factor in shaping the program’s future.
Related: Watch more TBL HERE !