Dax Shepard maintains his Lions loyalty while at Golden Globes
By Joe Lago
Not even awards season can get in the way of an epic football season.
Dax Shepard strolled the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton and attended Sunday's Golden Globes, but the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Parks and Recreation" star wasn't about to let the first awards show of the year prevent him from watching his beloved Detroit Lions.
Shepard kept tabs on the massive Sunday night showdown between the Lions and Minnesota Vikings by watching the game on his phone, which he had pinned between his legs away from the Golden Globe cameras. How do we know this? His wife, actress Kristen Bell, posted a video of Shepard fully focused on Detroit's 31-9 victory at Ford Field.
On her Instagram story with the Shepard video, Bell included the hashtag #priorities.
Shepard and Bell were at the Golden Globes because Bell was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for her role in "Nobody Wants This." Jean Smart of "Hacks" took home the Golden Globe.
It was far from a lost night for Shepard and Bell. The Michigan natives can take solace in the Lions clinching a second-straight NFC North title and the conference's No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs with a comprehensive beatdown of Sam Darnold and the Vikings.
NBC's Vikings-Lions broadcast had its own Hollywood connection. Actor Jeff Daniels, a fellow Lions fan and Michigander, narrated the "Sunday Night Football" opening.
