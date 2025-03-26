Dave Portnoy ready for 'Family Guy' voiceover role after appearing on hit show
By Tyler Reed
Love them or hate them, Barstool Sports has become one of the most popular entertainment sites on Al Gore's internet.
The company's mix of sports and pop culture has delivered the news in a way that the millennial generation and younger have always craved.
The mastermind behind the 24/7 circus is Dave Portnoy. Portnoy founded the company in 2004 and has since helped create its meteoric rise.
Arguably, the most popular segment that Portnoy has created involving himself is his pizza reviews, known as 'One Bite', where Portnoy travels around the country trying local pizza places and gives them honest reviews.
Portnoy's reviews have become so popular that 'Family Guy' has now taken a shot at Portnoy, which the Barstool founder found to be sort of cool.
On the scene depicting Portnoy, the Barstool Sports founder had this to say about his cartoon moment:
"I was on Family Guy, I saw that. It was half nice, half insulting. I would like to think that there's not just UFC fans and insurrectionists who watch pizza reviews."
Portnoy also said that the show needs to pick up the phone and get a deal done on a voiceover for him for a future episode.
Sure, there were shots taken, but it has to be kind of cool to see yourself on an iconic television show like Family Guy. I mean, given the size of my head, I could tell folks that Stewis is based on my looks.
