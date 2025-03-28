Tyrese Proctor NIL Worth: How much does Duke star make in endorsements?
By Matt Reed
The Duke Blue Devils are about to be one of the final eight teams remaining in March Madness after defeating the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16, and despite all the talent that the ACC team has there's been an emerging star that's had to take a back seat for most of the season.
RELATED: Does March Madness lack magic without Cinderella stories?
Tyrese Proctor has been a hot hand for Jon Scheyer's team throughout the season, but he's stepped up in an even bigger way during March Madness by adding a dangerous three-point threat to the lineup.
The junior guard has averaged over 12 points per game throughout the year and shot over 40 percent from three-point range, and because of that productivity he's become yet another valuable NIL recipient on the Blue Devils squad.
While it's unknown what Proctor's exact NIL value is at the moment, he does have deals in place with several notable brands including Bath & Body Works, Express men's clothing, Podium jewelry and Downy Rinse and Refresh.
Last year, On3 had Proctor NIL worth around $63,000, however, given Duke's rise this season as one of the top teams in college basketball it's very likely that with the deals he has in place that he's making significantly more money as Duke pushes for a Final Four run.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Tyler O'Neill continues historic run on MLB Opening Day
CBB: Does March Madness lacks Magic without the Cinderella stories ?
NBA: Nick Wright uses classic Seinfeld scene to destroy Stephen A. in LeBron feud
CFB: Jeremy Pruitt's NCAA lawsuit is the height of absurdity
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. Smith takes ugly shot at LeBron James