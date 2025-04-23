The Big Lead

Daniel Jeremiah net worth: NFL Network analyst salary, job history, & more

A closer look at the NFL Network host as fans anxiously await the start of the 2025 NFL Draft.

By Tyler Reed

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah speaks to the media at the Play Football Prospect Clinic at The Corner Ballpark.
NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah speaks to the media at the Play Football Prospect Clinic at The Corner Ballpark. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
If you're a football sicko like most, chances are that you may possibly have two screens going at once during the 2025 NFL Draft.

One of those screens will more than likely be for the ESPN coverage. While the other will be keeping tabs on all the draft happenings from the NFL Network.

Both networks are full of NFL media stars, and the NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has become a must social media follow throughout the NFL season.

Here is a closer look at the professional life of the NFL Network personality.

The Start

Daniel Jeremia
NFL Network hosts Daniel Jeremiah, Pat McAfee, and Rich Eisen during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before getting his start with the NFL Network back in 2012, Jeremiah spent eight years as a scout for three different NFL teams.

Jeremiah spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens before making the jump to sports media.

Net Worth & Salary

Finding the net worth and salary of a sports analyst like Jeremiah has proven to be quite the task. It appears the former NFL scout does not enjoy revealing his finances. Who would have thought?

College Ball

Daniel Jeremia
NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah during Pac-12 football media day at Hollywood & Highland. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jeremiah knows the game because he played the game. In the 1997 college football season, Jeremiah played for Louisiana-Monroe. In that season, Jeremiah appeared in ten games, throwing nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.

It may not be the flashiest career, but a career nonetheless. Jeremiah will be a big part of the NFL Network's draft weekend coverage.

