Daniel Jeremiah net worth: NFL Network analyst salary, job history, & more
By Tyler Reed
If you're a football sicko like most, chances are that you may possibly have two screens going at once during the 2025 NFL Draft.
One of those screens will more than likely be for the ESPN coverage. While the other will be keeping tabs on all the draft happenings from the NFL Network.
Both networks are full of NFL media stars, and the NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has become a must social media follow throughout the NFL season.
Here is a closer look at the professional life of the NFL Network personality.
The Start
Before getting his start with the NFL Network back in 2012, Jeremiah spent eight years as a scout for three different NFL teams.
Jeremiah spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens before making the jump to sports media.
Net Worth & Salary
Finding the net worth and salary of a sports analyst like Jeremiah has proven to be quite the task. It appears the former NFL scout does not enjoy revealing his finances. Who would have thought?
College Ball
Jeremiah knows the game because he played the game. In the 1997 college football season, Jeremiah played for Louisiana-Monroe. In that season, Jeremiah appeared in ten games, throwing nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.
It may not be the flashiest career, but a career nonetheless. Jeremiah will be a big part of the NFL Network's draft weekend coverage.
