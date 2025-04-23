Matt Rhule says Shedeur Sanders would be perfect for Giants ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
Shedeur Sanders' draft remains one of the biggest enigmas of this year's class. Some mocks have him going as high as third overall to the New York Giants, others have him sliding as far as the second or third round.
But, at least one of Sanders' college opponents feels the quarterback can handle the spotlight that comes from being the third overall pick.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule spoke to Pete Thamel of ESPN about the former Colorado passer, and had nothing but good things to say about him.
“I would take him No. 3 overall. Without a question," said Rhule. “I think he’s tough. You can quote me on this. This is how strong I feel. He took 12 hits against us. 12 hits. There were 7 sacks. He’s accurate, smart. Sees coverages. Can run if he has to. He’s gone to 2 places that haven’t won and they won."
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders teases Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Draft surprise
Rhule went on to say that Sanders could handle the pressure of playing in New York.
“Shedeur was trained at the foot of his dad," Rhule continued, "He’s got a completely different demeanor. The spotlight there is so large. I think he’ll crush it.”
Sanders has been linked to the Giants throughout the draft process. The team has hosted him for meetings, and Sanders raised eyebrows when he wore cleats in Giants colors at the Alamo Bowl. It's clear there is a mutual interest there, and New York has the kind of weapons that Sanders could maximize, like wideout Malik Nabers.
However, whether Sanders would be the right choice as the third overall pick, or if New York would risk waiting for the second round, or try to trade back up into the first round to get him, remains to be seen. He's not the kind of can't miss prospect who would normall fit the top five pick designation, and doesn't have the kind of upside of a Cam Ward to make the risk worth it at the top of the draft.
Ultimately, though, Rhule makes an excellent point, and it's entirely possible we could see Sanders in Giants blue before the end of the weekend.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 19.0: The final first-round forecast
NBA: JJ Redick triggered into profane 'spazz out' in Lakers victory over Timberwolves
MLB: Cubs' star says MLB season resists Netflix 'The Clubhouse' documentary treatment, suggests alternative
SPORTS MEDIA: Shannon Sharpe vehemently denies troubling allegations in video statement
VIRAL: Charlamagne tha God roasts Shannon Sharpe for 'messing around' with OnlyFans girl