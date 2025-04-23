Colleen Wolfe net worth: NFL Network host salary, job history, & more
By Tyler Reed
ESPN isn't the only place where one can get wall-to-wall coverage of the NFL Draft. There's actually a network known for its football talk.
Yes, the NFL Network will be bringing fans nonstop coverage of the 2025 NFL Draft, and they have an excellent lineup to follow.
One of those members of that team is Colleen Wolfe. Wolfe works on a variety of shows for the network and will certainly be a part of the draft weekend coverage.
Let's take a closer look at the professional life of the NFL Network star and her history of getting to her position with the iconic network.
Team Player
Wolfe's name should be beside any definition of the term team player. The NFL Network host can be seen on multiple shows for the network, including 'NFL GameDay Kickoff' and 'NFL GameDay Morning'.
She also travels wherever the network may need her, which includes big events like the Super Bowl and this week's NFL Draft.
Before joining the network, Wolfe worked for FOX 29, Comcast SportsNet, and Sports Radio 94 WIP in the city she calls home, Philadelphia.
Net Worth
Wolfe's net worth doesn't appear to be available to the public. However, according to an article from Sportskeeda in 2023, the NFL Network host made anywhere from $50,354 to $85,456 in that year.
According to her Twitter/X, Wolfe will be reporting live from Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the 2025 NFL Draft. The league seems to be all-in on moving the draft every season, and it seems to be a big hit at every stop they make.
