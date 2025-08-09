Bianka Bryant throws ceremonial first pitch on Dodgers’ Kobe Bryant bobblehead night
It was a special Friday night at Dodger Stadium, as the Los Angeles Dodgers once again honored Kobe Bryant ahead of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The late Los Angeles Lakers legend's daughter, Bianka, threw out the first pitch before the game began.
The Dodgers honored Kobe by releasing a bobblehead, with all fans in attendance receiving one. It's Bryant in his No. 8 Lakers jersey while holding a baseball bat. This was planned for Aug. 8, or 8/8, signifying the first of Bryant's two jersey numbers.
Bianka threw an excellent pitch right into the hands of 2024 World Series MVP, Freddie Freeman, to a huge ovation from the attending fans. Bryant's wife, Vanessa, and their other daughters, Natalia and Capri, were also part of the event, cheering on the 8-year-old.
The Bryant family are deeply committed Dodgers fans, with Vanessa often posting pictures on her Instagram of them attending games. The game itself turned into a good one for LA, too, as they beat the Blue Jays 5-1 thanks to an excellent Clayton Kershaw pitching display.
Kobe's tragic passing in January 2020 had a profound impact on the city of Los Angeles, and the Dodgers have done a lot to keep honoring his memory in the aftermath.
Arguably the most important sports icon in a city blessed with sporting success, there is no better tribute for the NBA legend than a special night for his daughter and family.
