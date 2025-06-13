NBA insider reveals which NBA team Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for in 2025
By Matt Reed
The Milwaukee Bucks' season abruptly ended in the NBA Playoffs after the Eastern Conference team suffered several injuries throughout the year, but the bigger concern for the franchise has been in regards to the future of the organization's biggest superstar.
RELATED: Stephen A. Smith claps back at Indiana Pacers star after harsh postgame comments
NBA fans have been closely watching Giannis Antetokounmpo as the offseason approaches and rumors have linked the Greek star with a potential move away from the Bucks. However, one NBA insider seems to be under the impression that Antetokounmpo won't actually leave Milwaukee.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared his thoughts on 'Get Up' Friday when he stated "Giannis is not going to ask for a trade." For over a month now, many reports have suggested that Antetokounmpo could be one of several NBA stars that could be on the move this summer, along with Kevin Durant.
It's probably a higher likelihood that the Bucks end up keeping Antetokounmpo though, as Windhorst has suggested, because of what a team would have to give up in order to trade for the former NBA champion.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Former NFL WR Antonio Brown reportedly wanted on attempted murder charges
NBA: Stephen A. Smith claps back at Indiana Pacers star after harsh postgame comments
NCAA: SEC athletes might experience $2.8 billion settlement fallout unlike their peers, expert says
SPORTS MEDIA: Adam Schefter was reportedly 'banned' from 'The Pat McAfee Show'
VIRAL: LIV Golf star Patrick Reed drains ridiculous albatross at 2025 U.S. Open