Why NBC gave Donald Trump airtime during Sunday Night Football, NASCAR
By Joe Lago
The nonstop political advertisements probably made it difficult to detect, but the 90-second spot featuring Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during NBC's NFL and NASCAR broadcasts on Sunday was not the typical campaign commercial.
RELATED: Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes watched the Chiefs from separate suites
NBC provided airtime for the Trump campaign to comply with Federal Communications Commission rules after the network had Democratic candidate Kamala Harris make a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" the evening before.
The Trump ad, which shows him speaking directly into the camera while wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, was broadcast toward the end of NASCAR's Xfinity 500 race and during "Sunday Night Football" between the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings.
Trump begins the ad by saying "Hello to our great sports fans," and he concludes it by telling Americans to "go and vote" in the "most important election in the history of our country."
Athletes are no longer sticking to sports, as star players have gone public with their endorsements for president.
Two weekends ago, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa crashed a postgame interview wearing a MAGA hat and later explained his support for Trump as "an important time."
Last Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James threw his support behind Harris on social media with posts on X/Twitter and Instagram.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Coaches on hot seat as season reaches halfway point
NFL: Jared Goff and Lions take on the elements
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Kevin Durant has had it with SAS