Dak Prescott's Week 3 performance has Dallas Cowboys fans losing their minds
By Tyler Reed
The Dallas Cowboys were brought back down to reality after their flattening loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 3.
After an electric victory over the New York Giants in Week 2, the Cowboys looked like they forgot how to play the game in their loss to Chicago.
The loss can't be blamed on one person, but when your quarterback is the highest-paid at his position, it's easy to point fingers. Fans took to social media to voice their displeasure after Dak Prescott's performance on Sunday.
We've got fans already saying the Cowboys are out of the playoff race, and a clip of owner Jerry Jones reacting to Prescott's late game interception. Wonder if Jones is thinking about how he should have given some of Prescott's money to that generational defensive star who is in Green Bay.
Being the highest-paid player is always going to put a target on your back. Having a game like Prescott had to day will make that target so big that one can't avoid the critics.
It's going to be a long week for the Cowboys faithful, and I'm sure someone will even say the Cowboys need to bench Prescott. We're probably still far from that, but another performance like this, and Prescott's seat will be more than warm.
