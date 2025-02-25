Cowboys have new plans at quarterback, says Stephen Jones
By Joe Lago
The Dallas Cowboys will welcome back Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback next season. Who will be behind Prescott on the depth chart is now an open question.
Stephen Jones, the Cowboys' chief operating officer and co-owner, said Monday that the team will look to draft a developmental quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft since both backup QB Cooper Rush and third-stringer Trey Lance are headed for free agency.
RELATED: Cowboys draft plans could change with Zack Martin's retirement
Rush was set to become a free agent. The big revelation is Lance, who was acquired in 2023 from the San Francisco 49ers for a fourth-round pick as a reclamation project after the 2021 No. 3 overall pick lost the Niners' starting job to Brock Purdy.
"We took a shot a Trey and wanted to do that," Jones told the Dallas Morning News. "We think the world of Trey. But us having Dak signed up for the long-term, I think he's probably going to be looking for something different."
"You know, I think one of our goals is to get a young quarterback in the draft," Jones added. "I don't know where that's going to be. That's why we gave a (fourth-rounder) for Trey. It seems like all the quarterbacks, even guys we have in the fourth round, go in the first. They always go so much higher than what you think."
Prescott had his 2024 campaign cut short after only eight games due to a hamstring injury that required season-ending surgery. Rush couldn't work the same magic he enjoyed in 2022 in keeping the Dallas' playoff hopes alive as it finished a disappointing 7-10.
Lance played only four games, throwing for 244 yards and no touchdowns and no interceptions in a season-ending 23-19 loss to the Washington Commanders. The 24-year-old completed 20 of 34 passes and rushed for 26 yards on six carries.
None of the top two quarterback prospects — Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders — are expected to be available for the Cowboys' No. 12 overall pick. Dallas' next six selections are No. 44, No. 76, No. 148, No. 168, No. 170 and No. 171.
Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, the consensus No. 3 QB prospect, could go in the first round. The next-best options are (listed in alphabetical order) Texas' Quinn Ewers, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, Ohio State's Will Howard, Notre Dame's Riley Leonard, Syracuse's Kyle McCord and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.
In the latest NFL Mock Draft Consensus, the Cowboys are projected to select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Luka has his first big moment with Lakers
NFL: Mel Kiper questioning Shedeur Sanders’ value
NBA: Knicks continue to prove they are not contenders
MLB: Thrilling Elly De La Cruz already in mid-season form