Cowboys draft plans could change with Zack Martin's retirement
By Joe Lago
The Dallas Cowboys suddenly have a bigger hole to fill than their pressing need for a workhorse running back.
Zack Martin's retirement on Thursday creates another void in the Dallas offense at right guard. The future Hall of Famer with seven first-time All-Pro selections certainly can't be immediately replaced, but offensive line undoubtedly becomes a priority for the Cowboys.
Brock Hoffman, who made seven starts at right guard last season when Martin had season-ending ankle surgery, could remain in the lineup, but if Dallas wants a difference maker, they'll have to look elsewhere, especially if they're aspiring to have an offensive line built on "violence."
Free agency doesn't figure to offer a solution with Dallas projected to have only $2.5 million of salary cap space, according to Over the Cap. However, impactful options exist in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the 12th overall pick, the Cowboys could still be tempted to select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty — a recurring projection in the NFL Mock Draft Consensus — but they can wait to add an RB1 candidate with their second choice (No. 44 overall) or third selection (No. 76) if they decided to take the best guard prospect of the 2025 draft class.
Alabama's Tyler Booker is the type of power blocker who fits new offensive coordinator Klayton Adams' vision of a more physical O-line. Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr., a tackle who can also play guard, would also provide that toughness, but he might not last past tackle-needy teams like the Chicago Bears at No. 10 and the San Francisco 49ers at No. 11.
Dallas invested first-round picks to fill the left side of their offensive line with guard Tyler Smith (2022) and Tyler Guyton (2024). They also drafted their starting center last year with third-rounder Cooper Beebe. However, the rebuild isn't complete.
Perhaps Dallas will be ambitious enough to move up to add the best offensive line prospect of this year's class. LSU's Will Campbell, a tackle who some believe is best-suited for guard in the NFL, would likely require a leap deep into the top 10 with an intriguing trade offer. Four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons might be enticing enough for the New England Patriots at No. 4.
Whatever Jerry Jones decides to do, the Cowboys running game needs plenty of work. Dallas finished a dismal 28th in rushing win success rate at only 28%, according to ESPN Analytics.
