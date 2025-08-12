ESPN reveals two massive doubleheaders to start 2025-26 NBA season
By Matt Reed
While the previous NBA season just finished up a few months back, the 2025-26 calendar is slowly trickling out and ESPN has revealed some of the big games on the docket for the network to launch the new campaign.
RELATED: Stephen A. Smith reveals ideal NBA franchise for LeBron James to win another ring
The season won't officially tip off until October, but NBA fans are already growing restless after seeing a two-day slate of doubleheaders, including a rematch of this past season's NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The first day of matchups will take place October 22 when the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks meet, followed by the San Antonio Spurs taking on number one pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.
The following evening, the Pacers and Thunder will play the early game before the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets square off.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Stephen A. Smith names ideal NBA franchise for LeBron James to win another ring
NFL: Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett caught speeding hours before NFL preseason game
SPORTS MEDIA: Dana White announces huge broadcasting deal ditching prehistoric PPV model
VIRAL: Taylor Swift's new album title revealed in 'New Heights' promo with Travis Kelce
WNBA:Sophie Cunningham hilariously ‘owns’ Jacy Sheldon with rookie card autograph stunt