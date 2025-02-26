The Raiders sent in their ultimate closer to lure Matthew Stafford to Las Vegas
By Matt Reed
The Las Vegas Raiders have a clear need at quarterback this offseason and it looks like their minority owner is playing a key role in trying to lure one of the NFL's best signal callers to Sin City.
Fox Sports insider Jordan Schultz dropped a massive piece of information relating to Stafford on Wednesday when he revealed that the Raiders are making a huge push for the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after Tom Brady had a meeting with him in Montana.
Several teams have been publicly linked to Stafford as of late, including the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, however, the Raiders would certainly be an interesting destination for the former Super Bowl champion.
The AFC West has tremendous talent throughout the division and sent three of its four teams to the playoffs last year, with the Raiders being the lone team that recorded a losing record. That's not including the fact that each team seemingly has a franchise QB in place as Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Bo NIx lead their respective teams.
While there's still a possibility Stafford is using all this leverage to get a bigger contract from the Rams ahead of next season, the idea that the Rams want to get younger on offense has certainly been a recurring them over the past month.
If the Raiders can close a deal for Stafford though, Las Vegas has just shy of $100 million to play with in cap space, which is the second-most in the league as the free agency period comes up in two weeks.
